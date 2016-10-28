ALTON - Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown, which will be held on Thursday, November 17th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.). Only 350 tickets will be sold and the event has been known to sell out, so make sure to get yours in advance!

For only $15.00, guests will sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler & Gigi Darr. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu thus far include: plum sriracha pork belly tacos & autumn spice cake from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton, potato & cheddar pierogis - savory dumplings with bacon, onion, sour cream from Great Rivers Tap & Grill, kale salad with spiced chickpeas and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette from The Old Bakery Beer Company, Italian sub sliders with volpi salami, mortadella, capicola, homemade pepperoni, and fontinella cheese, plus Italian meatballs & toasted ravioli from Princivalli's Café, artisan bread from Edible Art Bakery in the following flavors: - parmesan truffle, garlic herb, garlic cheddar and everything, roasted butternut squash soup and chocolate dipped strawberries from Lewis & Clark Community College Catering Services, and Bill Roe Tavern Salad from Mac's Time Out Lounge.

For more information, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or to order tickets by phone please call the Alton Visitors’ Center at 618-465-6676.

