Easy Thanksgiving Recipes for a Small Crowd Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, reflection, and, of course, feasting. While large gatherings are often the norm, many people find themselves hosting smaller dinners, whether due to travel constraints or personal preference. Cooking for a small crowd can be less stressful, and it opens the door to creativity in the kitchen. Here, we explore easy Thanksgiving recipes that are perfect for small gatherings, ensuring you can celebrate the holiday without overwhelming yourself. Planning Your Menu Before diving into recipes, it’s essential to plan your menu. A well-thought-out menu helps streamline preparation and ensures that all dishes complement each other. Here are some key points to consider: Balance of Flavors: Aim for a mix of savory and sweet dishes, ensuring a variety of textures and flavors. Dietary Restrictions: Be aware of any dietary needs of your guests—vegetarian, gluten-free, or nut allergies, for example. Dish Size: Opt for recipes that can easily scale down in size, allowing you to manage portions without excessive leftovers. Starters to Set the Mood 1. Roasted Butternut Squash Soup A warm bowl of soup is a comforting way to start your Thanksgiving dinner. This roasted butternut squash soup is both simple and elegant. Ingredients: 1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

4 cups vegetable broth

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Optional: a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon for added warmth Instructions: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss the butternut squash, onion, and garlic in olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast for 30-35 minutes until tender. In a large pot, combine the roasted vegetables and vegetable broth. Simmer for 10 minutes. Blend until smooth, adjusting seasoning as needed. Serve warm. 2. Spinach and Cranberry Salad This salad is fresh and festive, combining seasonal ingredients that highlight Thanksgiving flavors. Ingredients: 4 cups fresh spinach

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup walnuts, toasted

Balsamic vinaigrette Instructions: In a large bowl, combine spinach, cranberries, feta, and walnuts. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette just before serving, tossing to combine. The Main Attraction 3. Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast For smaller gatherings, a whole turkey can be excessive. A turkey breast offers the same flavors in a more manageable size. Ingredients: 1 turkey breast (about 3-4 lbs)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon rosemary, chopped

1 tablespoon thyme, chopped

Salt and pepper Instructions: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Rub the turkey breast with olive oil, herbs, salt, and pepper. Place in a roasting pan and roast for about 1.5 hours or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C). Let it rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. 4. Garlic Mashed Potatoes No Thanksgiving is complete without mashed potatoes. This recipe is quick and provides a creamy, delicious side. Ingredients: 2 pounds of potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter

Boil potatoes until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain and return to the pot. Add garlic, butter, and milk. Mash until smooth, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Sides That Shine 5. Green Bean Almondine This simple yet elegant side dish adds a pop of color and crunch to your table. Ingredients: 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

1/4 cup sliced almonds

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper Instructions: Blanch green beans in boiling water for about 3 minutes, then plunge them into ice water. In a skillet, melt butter and toast the almonds until golden. Add the green beans and sauté for a few minutes. Season with salt and pepper. 6. Cranberry Sauce Homemade cranberry sauce is easy to make and can be prepared in advance. Ingredients: 12 oz fresh cranberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Optional: zest of one orange for added flavor Instructions: In a saucepan, combine cranberries, sugar, and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until cranberries burst, about 10 minutes. Stir in orange zest if desired. Let cool before serving. Sweet Endings 7. Pumpkin Pie No Thanksgiving is complete without pumpkin pie. This recipe is straightforward and perfect for a small gathering. Ingredients: 1 pre-made pie crust

1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk Instructions: Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). In a bowl, mix pumpkin, sugar, spices, and salt. Add eggs and evaporated milk, stirring until combined. Pour into the pie crust and bake for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 350°F (175°C) and bake for an additional 35-40 minutes. 8. Apple Crisp This warm dessert is a comforting finish to your Thanksgiving meal. Ingredients: 4 cups sliced apples

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup oats

1/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup butter, melted Instructions: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Place sliced apples in a baking dish. In a bowl, mix brown sugar, oats, flour, cinnamon, and melted butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over the apples. Bake for about 30-35 minutes or until the apples are tender and the topping is golden. These easy Thanksgiving recipes are designed for small gatherings, allowing you to enjoy the holiday without the stress of extensive meal prep. By focusing on a few key dishes, you can create a memorable feast that highlights the flavors of the season while also being manageable for your kitchen. With thoughtful planning and these delicious recipes, your Thanksgiving will surely be a cherished occasion, full of warmth, flavor, and gratitude.