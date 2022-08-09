WOOD RIVER – It was always a goal to open multiple locations, but tomorrow, August 10, that goal becomes reality for business owner/operator of Easy Slots Mark Gernigin.

He opened the original Easy Slots location at 112 W. Main St. in East Alton around three and a half years ago and it has been plenty successful.

Due to its success, Gernigin decided that it was finally time to open another location. This one will be located at 308 Wesley Dr. in Wood River.

The new location will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., and on Sundays from noon to midnight.

Players receive complimentarily non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Beer is only $1.

What sets Easy Slots apart from other gambling locations is that they are one of the only locally owned video slot parlors in the area. Gernigin said that most are owned by people from out of state.

He said that opening up a new location took a “considerable amount of time.” He had to jump through all the hoops of approval and licensing from the city and the state, but all is set and done now.

While it takes a lot to open one, these kinds of parlors are pretty manageable to operate. Gernigin said that when it comes to the machines and ATMs the providers do all of the repairs. It’s Gernigin’s responsibility to provide refreshments and keep the place clean, which Easy Slots prides itself on being the cleanest, safest, and most roomy parlor in town.

It wasn’t always easy sailing for Easy Slots. Like most things, they had to shut down for six months during the Covid-19 Pandemic. They made it through and have now doubled their locations.

So, head on over to Wood River and check out the new machines. Everyone (21 years and older) is welcome at the opening tomorrow at noon.

For more information, visit the Easy Slots Facebook page.

