EDWARDSVILLE - This October, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Carl Eastman with the Student of the Month Award. Carl was nominated by his math teacher, Mollie Easley. Carl hopes to attend Iowa State University or Missouri University of Science and Technology after graduation. He intends to major in Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering while enrolled in a concurrent five years Master in Business Administration Program.

Carl participates in multiple organizations at Edwardsville High School including Debate Club as an Officer, Spanish Club as Treasurer, Class of 2017 Treasurer, Federation of Christian Athletes, Ultimate Frisbee Club, Trebuchet Club, Edwardsville Peer Influence Club (Council Member), Granite City Volunteer Community Band, Emmaus Lutheran Church Youth Group, Dorsey Community Improvement Association, Math Team, Lyerla Lawn Care, Lincoln Middle School Scholar Bowl, World Quest Contest Team, and Ethics Bowl Team. Carl has also accumulated a number of achievements including the National Merit Letter of Commendation, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and the Do the Right Thing Award for Assistant Lincoln Middle School Scholar Bowl Coaching.

Carl enjoys cycling, ultimate frisbee, weightlifting, baseball, disc golf, yo-yoing, or anything outdoors.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners for the $1,500 Edwardsville Rotary EHS Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out more than $26,500 in scholarships to date.

