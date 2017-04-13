HARTFORD – Easter is quickly approaching and what better way to spend the holiday than watching the sun rise with family and friends at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr. in Hartford, IL.

On Easter morning, Sunday, April 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. come to the tower for a Sunrise Service. Pastor David Fields and the Hartford Assembly of God Church worship team will conduct the community Easter service which will be accompanied by music. Seating will be provided. Attendees can begin arriving at 7:00 a.m. for the service; however the tower will be closed due to the holiday. The event is free and open to the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is a special feeling to be outside in Davis Plaza at sunrise on Easter Sunday at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower,” said Deanna Barnes, project manager for the Village of Hartford.

The tower is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for adults 62 and over, active military and veterans, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

For more information about the tower’s Easter events, call (618) 251-9101 or visit the events page at www.ConfluenceTower.com.