This weekend offers an exciting variety of events, from engaging community activities like fish fries and Easter egg hunts to captivating performances and health fairs, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all events, visit RiverBender Events.

Join Fish Haven at Alton VFW Post 1308 for a Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent. Come hungry, bring your crew, and enjoy great food, cold drinks, and live music! Dinner includes Fish, (Buffalo, Catfish Filet, Catfish Nuggets, or Cod), Hushpuppies, 2 Sides, and Bread for $15. Available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Godfrey Knights of Columbus Friday Fish Frys will be held Every Friday, March 7 through April 11, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the McNicholas Club on Stamper Lane. Buffalo, whitefish, whole catfish, shrimp, and baked fish and cheese pizza will be served. Buffalo and whitefish are All You Can Eat. Sides will be fries, onion rings, coleslaw, green beans, potato salad, and spaghetti. Tea or coffee available. $14 for adults, $7 for children (6-12 years old), and under 6 are free.

Spend an hour in the studio of one of America’s greatest naturalists and wildlife artists at Adventures with Audubon — Brian “Fox” Ellis. Listen to tales of his adventures as he finishes something no one has ever accomplished before: drawing every bird in North America. John James Audubon will enchant you with stories of his travels and travails in the wildest places on the planet.

Join PRIDE, BEAUTIFICATION for Clean-Up Day at the Alton City-Wide Litter Cleanup! Help make our community a cleaner, greener place by volunteering to pick up litter and beautify our neighborhood on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 9am – Noon (Rain or Shine). Pick up a donut, free gloves & bags, and get directions to areas that need attention.

The 5th Annual Great Mushroom Hunt at Raging Rivers WaterPark! On April 12th from 10am to 3pm, enjoy hunting for morel mushrooms, Gnome Hunt, kids Easter Egg Hunt, food trucks & vendors. Admission is FREE when you get your ticket online at ragingrivers.com!

Join us for Cambridge House of Maryville's 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12th. Fun starts at 1:30 with the hunt starting promptly at 2:00. There will be 3 different age groups for children 0-12 years old, along with a Bounce House, Snacks, Drinks, and Prizes for each age Group! EVERYONE WELCOME!

The 22nd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza at Glazebrook Park Ball Fields! The Easter Bunny arrives at 1pm, and the hunt will begin promptly at 2:15 pm and will last until all eggs are found. Enjoy games, crafts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny until 4 pm. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for local community food banks.

Events on Apr. 11, 2025

Join the Edwardsville American Legion on April 11, 2025, to watch the Masters Tournament with fellow golf enthusiasts at Watch the Masters Tournament from the Edwardsville American Legion, where food and drink specials will be available throughout the event.

Bring your little ones to Lucy Haskell’s Playhouse in Alton for a delightful morning of storytelling with Ms. Mary Kay and Panda Bear during Story Time at Lucy's Playhouse on April 11, 2025, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Experience a delicious Fish Fry Friday at the American Legion in Edwardsville with a full menu of seafood favorites at Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out on April 11, 2025.

Don't miss the Lent Special Fish Fry Fridays at Senior Services Plus in Alton, where you can savor tasty fish platters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Lent Special Fish Fry Fridays at Senior Services Plus on April 11, 2025.

Let your kids burn off some energy and explore gymnastics in a supportive environment at Homeschool Open Gymnastics at Wood River Rec Center, happening on April 11, 2025.

Join Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey on April 11, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. for the Community Health & Resource Fair, where you can connect with local organizations and receive free health screenings.

Be part of the Raise A Glove: A Parkinson's disease support and awareness Health Fair at Senior Services Plus in Alton on April 11, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, and explore resources for those affected by Parkinson's.

Teens are invited to have fun and engage in various activities during YA Fridays at the Performance Room in Alton Square Mall on April 11, 2025, starting at 4:00 p.m.

The final week of our Lenten Friday Fish Fry at Evangelical United Church of Christ, where you can enjoy all-you-can-eat fish and sides during FISH FRY at Evangelical (week 6 of 6) on April 11, 2025.

Bring your family to the Alton Amphitheater for the Alton First Responders Springfest starting at 5 PM on April 11, 2025, where you can enjoy rides and support local first responders.

Be a part of a fun trivia night at Old Bakery Beer Company as we celebrate Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary’s selection as a 2025 Leave No Trace Spotlight Location during LNT Trivia Night at Old Bakery Beer Company on April 11, 2025.

Visit Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on April 11, 2025, for a cozy evening during Fireplace Friday Vineyards, where you can relax and enjoy the vineyard ambiance.

Explore the life and adventures of John James Audubon at Hayner Library during Adventures with Audubon at Hayner Library on April 11, 2025, from 6:30-7:30 PM. Registration is required.

Take part in the unique Relay for Life Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Belk Park in Wood River on April 11, 2025, where adults can hunt for eggs filled with prizes while enjoying a festive atmosphere.

Enjoy a wonderful night of live music at Bakers & Hale as Fleetwood and Family Live! performs from 7 to 11 PM on April 11, 2025.

Don't miss Marquette Catholic High School's presentation of FREAKY FRIDAY - The New Musical on April 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM, where the magic of theater comes alive.

Join Catdaddy’s on April 11, 2025, for a night of Grateful Dead-inspired jams with Lonesome Blues at Catdaddy’s, where you can chill with great music and good vibes.

Experience a night of high-energy country music at Danny’s Irish Pub as Shotgun Creek Band Live at Danny’s Irish Pub performs on April 11, 2025.

Don't miss the Southern Rock Show with The Dave Mendoza Band at Copper Fire in Belleville on April 11, 2025, for a night of powerful live music.

Events on Apr. 12, 2025

Record Store Day Event at Riverbend Records in Godfrey, IL on April 12, 2025, where you can secure hard-to-find vinyl titles, enjoy live music, and savor delicious food from Klausti's Food Truck.

Experience the beauty of spring during the Bird Hike with Brian Fox Ellis at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, where you can observe migratory birds and learn from an expert on April 12, 2025.

Join the community at St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies in Godfrey, IL on April 12, 2025, for meaningful discussions and reflections on scripture.

Families can hop into spring at the Hop Into Spring with Edwardsville Children's Museum event on April 12, 2025, where children can partake in egg hunting and fun activities at various local businesses in Edwardsville, IL.

Join the fight for a cleaner environment at the Confluence Trash Bash Clean Up on April 12, 2025, where volunteers will clean the Mississippi River shoreline in Alton, IL.

Bring the family to Main Street Kids' Day! in Downtown Belleville, IL on April 12, 2025, for a day of free activities celebrating the community's children.

Don't miss the FSS Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt at Scott Event Center on April 12, 2025, featuring over 12,000 eggs, inflatables, and fun activities for kids in Scott AFB, IL.

Join Wood River Parks & Recreation for a FREE Easter Egg Hunt at Central Park on April 12, 2025, with over 120 dozen eggs and special prizes in Wood River, IL.

Honor Carolyn Dooley's legacy at the Alton Spring Clean Up on April 12, 2025, where community members will gather to clean the neighborhood in Alton, IL.

Get creative at the Peeps Tie Dye T-Shirt Workshop hosted by Party on Broadway on April 12, 2025, where you can make your own themed t-shirt in Alton, IL.

Watch the action unfold at the Masters Tournament from the Edwardsville American Legion on April 12, 2025, with food and drink specials available.

Bring your furry friends to the Arch Bark event at Gateway Arch National Park on April 12, 2025, to celebrate the bond between pets and their humans with fun activities.

Join the fun at the Easter Egg Hunt at Bethalto Church of God on April 12, 2025, featuring games, bounce houses, and over 6,000 eggs for the kids!

Hop over to the Village of East Alton Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt at Keasler Complex on April 12, 2025, for a morning of egg hunting and fun activities.

Celebrate Easter at The Pentecostals of Troy Easter Egg Hunt on April 12, 2025, featuring age-specific egg hunts and fun for the whole family.

Join Paper Planes Ministries for the Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 12, 2025, at Hellrung Park, where thousands of eggs and free food await participants in Alton, IL.

Attend the Edwardsville Garden Club - April Meeting on April 12, 2025, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to learn about the Education Garden Project Nica and its impact on nutrition and gardening in Nicaragua.

Make your way to Village of Glen Carbon 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Schon Park on April 12, 2025, to enjoy giveaways, meet the Easter Bunny, and hunt for eggs!

Join River Bend Yoga for a special Yoga Sister's Birthday Bash on April 12, 2025, where you can strengthen your body and mind while celebrating two sisters.

Don't miss the Exclusive Wrestling Clinic with Kerry Morton on April 12, 2025, at Sportsmen's Club, where aspiring wrestlers can learn from one of today's hottest stars in professional wrestling.

Join the Village of Hartford Easter Egg Hunt at Hartford Park on April 12, 2025, where kids can enjoy hunting for eggs and participating in fun activities.

Catch a performance of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Alton Little Theater on April 12, 2025, and enjoy a witty musical that will tickle your funny bone.

Join the community for the On Ice Easter Egg Hunt at East Alton Ice Arena on April 12, 2025, where kids can collect eggs on the ice and meet the Easter Bunny.

Enjoy live music from the Blue Moon Blues Band at 300 W Main St in Grafton on April 12, 2025, for a night filled with great tunes.

Take part in the Weighted Core Yoga class at River Bend Yoga on April 12, 2025, to enhance your fitness with a combination of yoga and strength training.

Explore creativity at the Critters and Creatures Art Show at The Milton Schoolhouse on April 12, 2025, showcasing works from talented artists and featuring live music.

Laugh the night away at the Comedy Night at Pour Decisions on April 12, 2025, where local comedians will entertain you for just $10.

Support US veterans at the 80s & 90s Trivia Night at Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, where you can test your knowledge for a good cause.

Join Centerstone for a fun night at the GloBingo Fundraising Event at Alton VFW on April 12, 2025, where proceeds will support direct patient care.

Enjoy an evening of live music with Whiskey Dixon at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on April 12, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Test your TV knowledge at the Decades of TV Trivia night at Owl’s Club on April 12, 2025, and support local efforts to help feral cats in the community.

Experience the action at MWC Presents: UNFINISHED BUSINESS at Sportsmen's Club on April 12, 2025, where intense rivalries will clash in the ring.

Enjoy delicious food and live music at Soulshine Groove Live at Bakers & Hale on April 12, 2025, perfect for a relaxing night out.

Events on Apr. 13, 2025

Join Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church for the Ss Peter & Paul Annual Palm Sunday Breakfast on April 13, 2025, after the 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Masses in the Sloan Room for a delightful meal featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, donuts, fruit, coffee, juice, and milk, all benefiting the parish through a free will offering.

Don't miss the Palm Sunday Breakfast at SS Peter & Paul on April 13, 2025, after the 8:00 and 10:00 AM Masses, where everyone is invited to enjoy a delicious spread of breakfast favorites while supporting the parish with free will offerings.

Experience the excitement of the Watch the Masters Tournament from the Edwardsville American Legion on April 13, 2025, as fans gather to follow the action on large screen TVs, with food and drink specials available throughout the event.

For an incredible day at the Tau Kappa Epsilon Car Show in Support of St. Jude at City Foundry STL on April 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, featuring amazing cars and the chance to support a great cause while enjoying a fun-filled day with fellow enthusiasts.

Get creative and make your own jewelry at the Silver Stacker Ring Workshop on April 13, 2025, hosted by Shanika from Moon.u.mental Jewelry Emporium at The Milton Schoolhouse, where you can craft personalized sterling silver rings in a beginner-friendly setting.

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of music and fun at The Truckers at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on April 13, 2025, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, featuring lively rock & roll and honky tonk tunes on the patio of this legendary venue for guests 21 and over.

Join Bill Iseminger at the Prehistoric Indians of Southern Illinois presentation at the Grafton Visitor Center on April 13, 2025, as he describes fascinating artifacts that reveal the culture and people of our area from hundreds of years ago.

Be part of the Speakers Series - Parlor Music of the Civil War Era at the Main Street Community Center on April 13, 2025, at 2 P.M., where the Wild Columbine ensemble will demonstrate historical instruments and perform music from the era.

Enjoy live music with Scott & Dawn at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on April 13, 2025, in a delightful setting perfect for an afternoon of entertainment.

Don't miss the production of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at the Alton Little Theater from April 4 to April 13, 2025, where this witty musical promises to warm your heart and tickle your funny bone with its charming characters and engaging performances.

Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center for a fun and educational afternoon at Finspan & Freshwater at NGRREC on April 13, 2025, where you can play the new board game Finspan, learn about river research, and enjoy creative fish crafts from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Bring your kids to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Beltline Christian Center on April 13, 2025, for an afternoon filled with fun activities, candy, a bounce house, special prizes, and a time of learning about the message of Christ's resurrection.

Spend your Sunday afternoon enjoying live classic rock with Dazed n Confused Live at Copper Fire on April 13, 2025, where you can revel in great music and good vibes in the perfect Belleville setting.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process during the Brewery Tour at The Old Bakery Beer Company on April 13, 2025, for just $10 per person, which includes a pint of beer and tank samples, with no pre-registration required for individuals or small groups.

Join the fun at the 5th Annual Easter Egg Hunts | Hosted By: The Twistee Treat Diner on April 13, 2025, with thousands of eggs to hunt, the chance to win prizes, and special hunts for young adults and those with accessibility needs.

Experience uplifting music at the Mark Trammell Quartet concert on April 13, 2025, at the United Methodist Church in Carrollton, Illinois, starting at 4:00 PM, where a love offering will be received to support the event.

Enjoy a lively trivia night at the Trinity's Way Trivia Night on April 13, 2025, at Alton Moose Lodge 951, where tables of 8 can join for a fun-filled Earth Day celebration, and individual tickets are available for a chance to win prizes and support a great cause.

Don’t miss rising country artist Ethan Carl LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on April 13, 2025, for a high-energy performance filled with original songs and classic country favorites that promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

