GODFREY - In the darkest of times, Beverly Farm staff pride themselves on always finding the light at the end of the tunnel.

Bev Farm has a staff of employees with big hearts for their residents. On Sunday, Chris Sutton and Bill Turner, a supply clerk, performed a significant act of kindness when they played the Easter bunny for residents.

Sutton, a long-term 10-plus year employee, loves his job working with the residents. Turner has been at Bev Farm for about a year and said he also adores working with the residents.

Cody Hinkle, donor engagement and marketing director, said Sutton brings smiles to residents and co-workers every day. He obtained an Easter bunny suit and received permission first and used social distancing techniques to reach the residents.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Chris is a star employee and with my department in charge of social media, he sends me things every day for that,” Hinkle said. “We have families from all over the country and we usually have a big event where people come in the spring. We can’t have that event now but we are trying to use social media to get to our families. We are trying fun and new things with the residents.”

Chris said he “loved” being able to play the Easter bunny this past weekend. He also loved the smiles he brought to those who were there.

Hinkle pointed out that Bev Farm residents are also having difficulties with the stay-at-home order because many have jobs and are now unable to work.

“Staff members of Bev Farm as an organization have all stepped up to the plate at a very serious time in our country,” Hinkle said.

“The staff members are real heroes.”

More like this: