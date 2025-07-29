EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that bridge deck patching will take place on eastbound Interstate 64 between 15th Street and 25th Street in St. Clair County beginning, weather permitting, at 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.



During that time, traffic will be reduced to one lane. All lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4.



Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.