EAST ST. LOUIS — A federal judge sentenced Cierra S. Whitley, 36, of East St. Louis, to 11 years in prison Tuesday for possessing a stolen firearm used to threaten a victim during a double homicide investigation.

Whitley pleaded guilty in January to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Following her prison term, she will serve three years of supervised release.

The sentencing stems from an Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) investigation into a double homicide that occurred in East St. Louis between Aug. 11 and 12, 2023. Authorities seized a 9mm firearm used to kill both victims. During interviews, Whitley admitted to possessing the firearm as a convicted felon and brandishing it to threaten one of the victims.

“PSEG’s double homicide investigation led to Cierra Whitley’s conviction for possessing the stolen firearm that was used to murder two people,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “Her 11-year sentence rightly punishes her for this violent crime and demonstrates our ongoing battle against criminals who endanger our communities.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly emphasized the significance of the sentence in the broader effort to reduce crime.

“This 11-year sentence of a convicted felon found guilty once again of breaking the law is evidence of ISP’s commitment to making communities safer,” Kelly said. “ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group special agents will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to reduce and prevent crime, while holding those who break the law accountable.”

Christopher Amon, special agent-in-charge of the ATF Chicago Field Division, highlighted the danger posed by felons in possession of firearms. “A convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm—and brazenly brandishing it — are a danger to the community. Such individuals and acts need to be dealt with swiftly,” Amon said. “Through great partnerships with ISP and the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois, Cierra Whitley and others like her who challenge the rule of law, will be held accountable for their actions.”

Whitley was previously convicted of a felony, which prohibited her from legally possessing firearms.

The investigation was led by the Illinois State Police with support from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ali Burns and Laura Reppert.

