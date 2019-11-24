EAST ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis Flyers football team came out strong on Saturday afternoon at home. The Flyers beat Chatham Glenwood 50-28.

East St Louis DaMonta Witherspoon ran for 5 touchdowns. Witherspoon scored at 7, 20, 3, 17, and 2 yards.

The Flyers in the first quarter scored with 8:54 left when Witherspoon crossed the goal line on a 7-yard run. The Flyers then went for 2-point conversion it was good making it 8-0. Then with 3 seconds left in the first quarter, Witherspoon scored another running touchdown on a 20-yard run. East St Louis went for 2 points again they were denied.

In the second quarter it was all Flyers. With 5:40 left quarterback Tyler Macon kept the ball and ran for a 12-yard touchdown. The 2 point conversion was no good making it 20-0. Then with 11 seconds before halftime Witherspoon ran for 3 yards for a Flyers touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good making it 28-0 at halftime.

Chatham Glenwood got on the scoreboard when quarterback Luke Lehnen ran for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 28-7. East St Louis answered when Witherspoon ran for 17 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was no good making it 34-7. Glenwood scored with 1:42 left in the third quarter when quarterback Luke Lehnen scored another running touchdown to make it 34-14.

In the fourth quarter, East St Louis Witherspoon scored his fifth touchdown on a 2-yard run making it 42-14. Glenwood then answered when quarterback Luke Lehnen scored on a 2-yard run making it 42-21. With 7:59 left quarterback, Tyler Macon scored on a 13-yard run making the score 50-21. Glenwood then answered when quarterback Luke Lehnen threw a 32-yard pass to Jason Hansbrough for a touchdown making it 50-28.

Besides Witherspoon, junior quarterback Tyler Macon also had a big game, going 24-of-27 passing for 316 yards, and also ran for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Dominic Lovett caught nine passes for 127 yards, and Lawaun Powell, Jr. caught eight balls for 110 yards as the Flyers jumped to a 28-0 halftime lead, never looking back in advancing to its first Class 6A final, the Flyers' first of any kind since 2016, when East Side won the Class 7A championship.

East St Louis, 13-0, now moves on to the Class 6A State Championship Game in DeKalb next Saturday. They will take on Prairie Ridge (12-1). Chatham Glenwood closes the season at 12-1.

