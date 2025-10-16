EAST ST. LOUIS - Recently, members of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, spent a fun and rewarding day at The Eagle’s Nest of St. Clair County in East St Louis.

The facility provides transitional housing, trauma-informed care, and wrap-around services and support for homeless veterans in and around the Bi-State area. The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter's mission is to empower homeless veterans to achieve self-sufficiency.

The Looking Glass Chapter donated some much-needed new kitchen equipment, games and puzzles, handmade blankets, and furniture for the day room. Before that, however, it was time for chow! The DAR members provided and served the veterans a full meal, including home-baked treats.

With full stomachs, the veterans and Daughters played bingo and visited, sharing stories and fellowship.

Chapter regent Kimberly Dalrymple said, “Each veteran also received a special goody bag. The best thing about the whole day, however, was the hugs and smiles all around the room.”

The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism across the United States. To learn more, follow the Looking Glass Prairie DAR Chapter on Facebook.

