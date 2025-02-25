EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis Senior High School's Boys Track and Field Coach Barry Malloyd has been inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (ITCCCA) Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

This recognition comes as a result of Malloyd's extensive dedication to developing student-athletes and fostering a culture of excellence within the track and field program.

When Malloyd is at a track and field meet, his positive presence is always known. Malloyd has spent many years mentoring young athletes, encouraging them to reach their personal bests.

Under his leadership, the Flyers track and field teams have achieved significant milestones, including numerous record-breaking performances and state titles. His influence extends beyond coaching, as he is regarded as a motivator and role model for his athletes.

"This well-deserved honor is a testament to his hard work and impact on the Illinois track and field community," East St. Louis Senior High School said in a statement. The induction into the Hall of Fame highlights the lasting legacy Malloyd has built within the sport.

As the school community prepares to celebrate this achievement, they encourage individuals to share their memories and messages of congratulations for Coach Malloyd. His induction into the ITCCCA Hall of Fame marks a significant milestone in his career and underscores the positive impact he has had on countless athletes.

