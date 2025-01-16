EDWARDSVILLE — A 16-year-old male from East St. Louis has been detained on a charge of possession of a machine gun, according to an announcement made on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Granite City, specifically in the vicinity of State Street and Market Street.

The Delinquency Petition alleges that the juvenile possessed a handgun that had been modified to enable the automatic firing of multiple shots with a single pull of the trigger.

The investigation into the incident was conducted by the Granite City Police Department.

Haine emphasized that the charge is based on probable cause, and noted that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

