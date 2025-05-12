EAST ST. LOUIS - Specialist Maria White Burton recognized that Kiyara Conrad, a teacher at Dr. Katie Harper-Wright Elementary School in East St Louis School District 189, has been saluted for her dedication to student growth and professional excellence in the district.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, East St. Louis School District 189 highlighted educators who positively impact student outcomes.

Research indicates that students with access to high-quality teachers are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college, regardless of their background. Ms. Conrad exemplifies this standard through her student-centered approach, setting high expectations and encouraging students to reach their full potential, Burton said.

“Ms. Conrad is a student-centered educator at Dr. Katie Harper-Wright Elementary School in East St. Louis who consistently prioritizes the academic and personal growth of her students,” Burton said. “She sets high expectations and encourages them to reach their full potential."

She continued: "As a reflective practitioner, Ms. Conrad is receptive to feedback and demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement by implementing suggestions promptly and effectively. She remains well-informed about district initiatives and expectations and approaches her responsibilities with dedication and professionalism. Although she has been at Wright for only a short time, Ms. Conrad has already proven to be a valuable asset to the school community.”

Thank you to Kiyara Conrad for your work as a teacher!

