EAST ST. LOUIS — Two students from East St. Louis School District 189 have been honored with the NAACP Rising Star Award, recognizing their academic achievements, leadership, and community service.

Asha Taggart, a fifth-grader at James Avant Elementary School, received the award at the NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet recently. She was one of only four recipients chosen from numerous applicants. Taggart maintains a 4.0 GPA and is noted for her leadership qualities and commitment to helping others. School officials described her as embodying “dedication, kindness, and integrity” that inspires both peers and teachers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Meanwhile, Cy’Lee Simmons, a fourth-grade student at Dunbar Elementary School, was also selected as a NAACP Rising Star Award winner. Simmons has consistently made the honor roll and is actively involved in various school leadership roles, including the Superintendent’s Council and the Principal’s Round Table. She participates in the Beta Club, Patrol Squad, and Playworks Team, and has exceeded expectations in reading and math on state assessments.

Both students exemplify the values of academic excellence and leadership promoted by East St. Louis School District 189. School representatives encourage the community to celebrate the accomplishments of Taggart and Simmons as promising young leaders within the district.