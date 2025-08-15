EAST ST. LOUIS — Classes have begun for the 2025-2026 school year in East St. Louis School District 189, ushering in a new chapter marked by fresh leadership with an emphasis on a positive school culture from the high school to kindergarten grade levels.

Lincoln Middle School welcomed Quanshanda Nicholson as its new principal this week. Nicholson and other district officials highlighted strong expectations of the students and the importance of fostering a supportive and positive environment.

In addition to leadership changes, the district has welcomed 12 international educators this fall, further diversifying its teaching staff.

Social-emotional well-being for the students is also a top priority as schools across East St. Louis open their doors.

Photos from the high school, middle school, kindergarten, and other district schools capture students and staff with smiles, reflecting an optimistic start to the academic year.