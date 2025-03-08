EAST ST. LOUIS - In recognition of National School Social Workers Appreciation Week, the Gordon Bush Alternative Center in East St. Louis celebrated the contributions of its School Social Worker, Catrice Johnson.

The event featured cake and ice cream, bringing together students and staff to honor Johnson's vital role within the school community.

Mrs. Johnson has been acknowledged for her significant impact on the lives of students and staff.

"Mrs. Johnson is vital to the Bush Alternative Center School family and greatly appreciated for all that she does for the students and staff!" East St. Louis District 189 said in a statement about her efforts.

The celebration highlighted the importance of social work in schools, particularly in fostering a supportive environment for students facing various challenges.

The event serves as a reminder of the essential services provided by school social workers, who play a crucial role in addressing the social and emotional needs of students.

