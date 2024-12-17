EAST SAINT LOUIS — A shooting in East St. Louis on Illinois Route 3 northbound near Interstate 55/64 left one person injured on the morning of Dec. 17, 2024.

The incident was reported to the Illinois State Police (ISP) at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to preliminary investigations by the ISP Zone 6 Division of Criminal Investigation Major Crimes Unit, the victim drove their vehicle to the East St. Louis Police Department after sustaining gunfire injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emergency responders transported the individual to a local hospital for treatment.

As a result of the shooting, Illinois Route 3 was closed to traffic, with the roadway reopening around noon, Illinois State Police said.

Authorities have not released further information regarding the incident or the condition of the victim.

More like this: