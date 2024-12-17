EAST SAINT LOUIS — A shooting in East St. Louis on Illinois Route 3 northbound near Interstate 55/64 left one person injured on the morning of Dec. 17, 2024.

The incident was reported to the Illinois State Police (ISP) at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to preliminary investigations by the ISP Zone 6 Division of Criminal Investigation Major Crimes Unit, the victim drove their vehicle to the East St. Louis Police Department after sustaining gunfire injuries.

Emergency responders transported the individual to a local hospital for treatment.

As a result of the shooting, Illinois Route 3 was closed to traffic, with the roadway reopening around noon, Illinois State Police said.

Authorities have not released further information regarding the incident or the condition of the victim.

