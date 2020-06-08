EAST ST. LOUIS – National Beta is proud to announce East St. Louis Senior High School as a 2019-2020 National School of Distinction. This award is an honor for Beta Clubs striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership for the current school year.

"Receiving this award means that our Beta Club is having a positive impact on students throughout our school community,” says Jason Brown, one of the East St. Louis Senior High School Beta sponsors. “We are attracting students that understand the importance of being a member of our Beta Club and helping to develop the qualities necessary for students to become productive citizens in our global society. Our continuous growth validates the need and importance for having Beta at East St. Louis Senior High School.”

Award recipients received a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment.

“This prestigious honor is a true indication of East St. Louis Senior High School’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development and commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements,” said National Beta’s Chief Executive Officer, Bobby Hart.

About National Beta: National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. For more information about National Beta, visit betaclub.org

[See photo of East St. Louis Senior High School Beta Club members with some of their competition awards and presentations from winter 2020.]

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the nearly 6,000 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

