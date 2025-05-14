EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis School District 189 will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, to celebrate the completion of six brand-new tennis courts at East St. Louis Senior High School, located at 4901 State Street.

This exciting event will commemorate the construction of post-tension concrete courts equipped with advanced lighting and blended court lines to enhance functionality for student athletes and community use alike. The celebration takes place during National Tennis Month, reinforcing the District’s commitment to expanding access to top-tier facilities and opportunities for youth development.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil our new tennis courts that reflect our commitment to providing diverse, high-quality opportunities for our students,” noted Superintendent Arthur R. Culver. “We believe these courts will spark a love for the game and inspire a new generation of student-athletes to explore tennis, build confidence, and stay active both on and off the court.”

The ceremony will feature a special tennis exhibition by Phoenix Cobbs, a rising 5th grade tennis talent from James Avant Elementary School. She will showcase her skills in friendly play against regional players. Additional highlights will include performances by the East St. Louis Senior High School band, recognition of the girls’ tennis team and coaching staff, and remarks from the Superintendent and honored guests.

Board of Education members, members of the Financial Oversight Panel, and local and state elected officials are expected to attend. The District will also recognize generous grant support from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the USTA Missouri Valley Section, and the USTA St. Louis District, whose contributions helped make this project possible.

“DCEO’s $2.5 million investment in East St. Louis School District 189’s tennis courts and athletic stadium will improve the safety and functionality of these school facilities,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The State-supported renovation projects will benefit students and families throughout St. Clair County.”

As part of its continued partnership with USTA, the new courts will be open for Youth Tennis Lessons with open play and free tennis lessons for youth on Saturdays in the summer, beginning Saturday, May 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The local tennis association is committed to partnering with the school district to advance shared goals. “The new tennis courts at East St. Louis Sr. High School are a continuation of our efforts to rebuild courts that have been unplayable within this community, while also encouraging local youth and adults to play the game,” said Joe W. Lewis, Jr., Vice President of the East St. Louis Community Tennis Association.

“We were instrumental in helping the school reestablish its girl’s tennis team several years ago. The installation of the new courts will allow the team to practice at the school and host tournaments at home instead of travelling to other local courts to practice and play,” Lewis added.

This project represents a powerful investment in East St. Louis youth and the broader community—building not just courts, but opportunities for connection, wellness, and lifelong skills.

