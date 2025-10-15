EAST ST. LOUIS - Maurice Scott has transformed the East St. Louis baseball program, leading multiple players to earn college scholarships through his leadership. As head coach, Scott has not only focused on athletic success but also on strengthening ties within the East St. Louis community.

The East St. Louis School District 189 recently recognized Scott for his dedication and impact. In a statement, the district described him as “a true pillar of inspiration, leadership, and heart” and expressed gratitude for his “unwavering commitment to building community beyond the school campus and baseball field.”

Head Coach Maurice Scott said earlier that the recent East St. Louis baseball improvements are the result of building a solid foundation with the help of new facilities and committed athletes.

“Baseball is being resurrected in East St. Louis,” Scott said. “These kids have made it happen. I believe this is a turnaround of baseball at East St. Louis.”

Scott’s efforts have revitalized the baseball program, creating opportunities for student-athletes to advance their education and athletic careers. He remains committed to further growing the program while maintaining an active role in the broader community.

The celebration of Coach Scott highlights the significant role one individual can play in shaping both a sports program and the lives of young people in East St. Louis.