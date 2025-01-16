EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis School District 189 announced the closure of its schools on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, due to ongoing icy conditions affecting side roads in the community. The district said the decision comes as it prioritizes the safety of its students and staff.

The district confirmed that no virtual instruction would occur, as it has already utilized all state-allowed eLearning days for the current school year. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

The district expressed gratitude to local municipalities, including East St. Louis, Washington Park, Cahokia Heights, Fairview Heights, and Caseyville, for their efforts in clearing the icy roads. St. Clair County Board Chair Mark Kern was also acknowledged for activating county resources to assist in these road-clearing efforts, which have been deemed essential for ensuring a safe return to in-person learning.

"The past two weeks have been very challenging for our students, parents and staff," Sydney Stigge-Kaufmann, Executive Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships, said. "Thank you for your continued support and flexibility during these difficult times. We look forward to welcoming our students back, in person, on Friday!"

