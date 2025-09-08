EAST ST. LOUIS — Grandparents Day at James Avant Elementary School in East St. Louis School District 189 on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, brought students and their grandparents together for a day filled with celebration and connection.

The event honored the important role grandparents play in the lives of students, providing inspiration and support.

Throughout the day, students, known as Thundercats, shared hugs, smiles, stories and special moments with their grandparents, creating memories intended to last a lifetime, East St. Louis School District 189 said in a statement.

The district expressed its gratitude to all the grandparents and family members who attended, recognizing their presence as a vital part of the school community.

The celebration underscored the district’s commitment to fostering strong family ties and support networks for its students.