EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 is seeking an extension for its ESSER III funding, which the school district says is critical for ongoing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovations across its facilities. The district, which serves a predominantly low-income student population, has faced delays in completing these upgrades due to post-pandemic challenges, including supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grants have provided federal pandemic relief funding to enable schools to operate safely during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and support social-emotional and academic recovery.

The district's request comes after the original extension, approved on Jan. 22, 2025, allowed until March 28, 2026, to complete the necessary HVAC projects.

Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, Executive Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships for the district, emphasized the importance of modernized HVAC systems in creating a safe learning environment.

“Indoor air is essential for maintaining a healthy learning environment, particularly in reducing the spread of airborne diseases such as COVID-19, RSV, influenza, measles, and future life-threatening respiratory illnesses,” Stigge-Kaufman said.

East St. Louis School District 189 is home to 99.5% students from low-income households, with 48.1% living below the poverty level. The district has one of the highest tax rates in Illinois at 8.85% but struggles to fund basic expenses due to limited local revenue. The district's financial challenges are reflected in its spending, which is the lowest in the state at $27,319 per pupil, compared to the state average of $330,302.

Stigge-Kaufman said the ongoing HVAC renovations are particularly crucial for students with asthma and other respiratory conditions, as the district faces asthma rates projected to exceed regional and national averages.

Stigge-Kaufman noted that the district's efforts to improve indoor air quality are compounded by significant outdoor air pollution from nearby roadways and industrial activity.

The loss of remaining ESSER III funds would hinder the completion of these essential projects and lead to substantial financial penalties from contract cancellations.

The district is now awaiting a response to its extension request.

