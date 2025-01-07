EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 will implement a full eLearning day on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, to provide virtual instruction for its students. The decision aims to ensure continuity in education while utilizing district-issued Chromebooks for remote learning.

On this day, students are required to log on to their virtual classes from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Attendance will be taken, and teachers will communicate schedules for breaks and lunch. Consistent engagement and participation will be essential for attendance verification.

Parents are encouraged to help facilitate their children's learning by ensuring they have a distraction-free space and access to their Google Classroom. Additional resources, including the Clever Portal, can be found on the district's website at www.estl189.com. This portal is the primary access point for students to engage with instructional materials on eLearning days.

For technical assistance, parents and students can reach out to the district at 618-646-3322. Questions regarding specific school procedures can be directed to individual schools or principals, whose contact information is available on the district's website.

The district also advises parents to review the School Year 2024-2025 eLearning Plan for further details and guidelines regarding the upcoming eLearning day.

Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, Executive Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships for the district, emphasized the importance of student participation during this virtual instruction day.

