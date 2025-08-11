EAST ST. LOUIS - With great pride and excitement, East St. Louis School District 189 proudly introduces a dynamic new team of school leaders for the 2025–2026 school year — each dedicated to academic excellence, student growth, and building strong school communities.

Quanshanda Nicholson, Principal of Lincoln Middle School - After years of transformative leadership at James Avant Elementary, Principal Nicholson has been appointed to lead Lincoln Middle School. Under her leadership since 2018, the elementary school saw significant gains in student achievement. Accolades earned at Avant include 2025 Model School presenter, 2025 Award of Excellence (School Leadership Team) from the Illinois State Board of Education, 2025 and 2024 America’s Healthiest School All Star, 2023 Award of Excellence (Principal) from the Illinois State Board of Education, and the 2020 Bayer School of Excellence. She has a proven track record of building strong relationships with staff, creating a culture of high expectations and aspirations, and—most importantly—putting students first.

Dr. Craige Edwards, Principal of Mason/Clark Middle School - Dr. Edwards is new to East St. Louis School District and joins us as a visionary and service-driven leader, committed to academic excellence, instructional growth, and a thriving school culture. With over two decades of impactful experience in education, Dr. Edwards has served as a teacher, instructional coach, curriculum developer, professional development facilitator, and most recently, Head Principal at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School from 2020–2025. His mission is grounded in building people—helping educators and students discover and implement strategies that increase effectiveness, efficiency, and meaningful success.

Devon McCallum, Principal of the Younge School of Excellence - With over two decades of experience in education, Principal McCallum has cultivated a leadership style rooted in integrity, collaboration, and meaningful results. Her career spans from the classroom to instructional coaching to school administration, always centered on student success. She most recently served as Principal of Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center from October 2023 through May 2025, where her leadership contributed to the school earning the prestigious ExceleRate Illinois Gold Circle of Quality designation for multiple years. This honor represents the highest standard awarded by the State of Illinois for early childhood programs, recognizing excellence in learning environments, instructional practice, family engagement, and leadership.

Roshonda Harriel, Principal of James Avant Elementary School - With a steadfast commitment to student success and academic excellence, Roshonda Harriel brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the district’s values, vision, and community. She is a proud product of the East St. Louis School District who previously served the last three years as the Assistant Principal at Officer Elementary. Mrs. Harriel has played a vital role in driving student achievement, strengthening school culture, and supporting teachers through effective instructional leadership. Known for fostering collaborative environments and building strong relationships with students, staff, and families, Mrs. Harriel helped guide the school through measurable improvements in both academic performance and climate and was part of the Officer Instructional Leadership Team to earn the 2024 Award of Excellence from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Dr. Lawrence Rainey, Interim Principal of Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary School - Dr. Rainey is a highly respected and experienced assistant principal within our district, known for his warm, approachable leadership style and strong connections with students, staff, and families. Previously, he has been an influential special education teacher at Dr. Wright Elementary and an experienced principal outside of our school district. His ability to foster a positive school culture and support student success has made him a trusted presence in our schools. We are proud to welcome him as the interim principal of Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary, where he will continue to lead with compassion, dedication, and a clear vision for academic excellence.

Dr. Sheryl Coleman, Interim Principal of Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center - Dr. Coleman has served as Assistant Principal at Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center since 2023 and has been appointed as interim principal for this school year. Known for building strong, trusting relationships with staff, students, and families, she brings both experience and a steady leadership style. Dr. Coleman is well-positioned to continue advancing the center’s Gold Circle of Quality standards and effectively managing the Preschool for All Expansion grant.

The district is also proud to celebrate the continued leadership of four experienced principals who will remain in their current roles, providing consistency, strength, and a deep commitment to their school communities. These include Dr. Brittany Green, Principal of East St. Louis Senior High; Darnell Spencer, Principal of Gordon Bush Alternative Center; Darla Wall, Principal of Annette Officer Elementary; and Tifani Brown, Principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar Elementary.

Together, all of our principals and their outstanding teams look forward to welcoming students back to school on Monday, August 11, 2025.

