EAST ST. LOUIS – Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, East St. Louis School District 189 nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, East St. Louis schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 6. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.

All across the school district, school nutrition professionals will be honored and recognized from students, school staff, parents, and the community.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes” said Carla DeBoe, Food Service Coordinator. Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats.

The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. With over 4800 students, School District 189 participates in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) which provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day along with the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program to increase fresh fruit and fresh vegetable consumption in elementary schools.

The Grab and Go Student Meal Team from East St. Louis School District 189 and Chartwells Food Service was named by the Illinois State Board of Education as a 2022 recipient for the “Those Who Excel Award of Excellence” based on their significant contributions to school students during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the details about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com. To learn more about the school nutrition program for East St. Louis School District 189, visit www.estl189.com .

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high quality education and exceptional educational experiences to nearly 5,000 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on FacebookandTwitter.

