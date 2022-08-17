EAST ST. LOUIS - Annually the Illinois State Board of Education recognizes the outstanding contributions of school teams and personnel. This year, ISBE is recognizing two individuals and two teams from the East St. Louis School District. Many of these awardees were recognized at the Those Who Excel Awards Banquet in Bloomington-Normal on August 6, 2022.

Administrator Category: Dr. Brittany Green received the Meritorious Service Award in the Administrator Category for being a purpose-driven leader. She has made transformative growth within her school community while serving as principal of Bush Elementary and now with the Younge School of Excellence.

Student Support Services Category: Catrice Johnson, Social Worker at Bush Alternative Center, received the highest honor in the Student Support Personnel Category - the Award of Excellence. For years she has led a team of students, staff, and administrators who serve the local community through the Flyers Feeding Families monthly pantry distribution at the alternative center.

Team Category: The Grab and Go Meal Team ensured thousands of students received daily nutritious meals accessible within their local neighborhoods during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team, which consisted of security staff, transportation, and food service personnel, provided multiple distribution locations and mobile routes to ensure that students could still access meals during the pandemic. This team, which included school district personnel as well as partners from Chartwells Food Service and Illinois Central, won the Excellence Award in the Team Category.

Team Category: The Technology Team pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic to guarantee that students, parents, and school district staff had the technology and support for successful remote instruction during the pandemic and beyond. From the rapid distribution of Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots to setting up a tech support line to troubleshoot issues and provide technical assistance, the Technology Team made ongoing adjustments to adapt to changing educational needs. The Technology Team won the Excellence Award in the Team Category.

Superintendent Arthur R. Culver noted, “We are extremely proud of the hard work, dedication, and commitment of all of the individuals recognized with this esteemed state honor.” He added, “In School District 189, excellence is a habit. These staffs demonstrate that when we approach each day with purpose, passion, and power, we will cultivate the potential in every student.”

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high-quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the approximately 5,000 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic successthat prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

