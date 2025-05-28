EAST ST. LOUIS — Kenneth Watts, a Truancy Officer with East St. Louis School District 189, is retiring after 17 years of dedicated service, the district announced Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Watts has spent nearly two decades working to remove barriers to student attendance and ensure access to education for all students in the district. His role involved making home visits, collaborating with families, and encouraging students to maintain their academic progress.

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout his tenure, Watts focused on building relationships and providing support while also holding students accountable, a combination district officials say has had a lasting impact on the school community.

“Mr. Watts led with compassion and consistency,” the district said in a statement. “His presence will truly be missed across the district.”

East St. Louis School District 189 expressed gratitude for Watts’ commitment and the legacy he leaves behind after nearly two decades of service.

More like this: