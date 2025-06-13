EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis School District 189 broke ground Tuesday on new infrastructure to support the arrival of 25 electric school buses planned for this academic year.

The initiative aims to provide students with a quieter and smoother ride, reflecting the district’s commitment to enhancing student experience.

The groundbreaking ceremony included district officials and partners involved in the project. Attendees were Remy Dean, board member; Walter Hood, board treasurer; Latonya Sayles, board member; Sister Julia Huiskamp, Federation of Parochial Members representative; Arthur R. Culver, superintendent of East St. Louis School District 189; Jason Walker, CEO of North America Central Bus; Duncan McIntyre, founder and CEO of Highland Electric Fleets; and Patrick Smith, senior vice president of operations and technical services at Ameren Illinois. All these people are shown in the above photo.

“This project marks a significant step forward in providing a clean and efficient transportation option for our students,” Culver said during the event.

The district emphasized the environmental and educational benefits of the electric buses, stating they align with their belief that students deserve the best resources to support their success. Partners and supporters who contributed to the project were also acknowledged at the ceremony.

The new electric buses are expected to be operational during the current school year, replacing older diesel models and contributing to cleaner air quality in the community.

