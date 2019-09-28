ALTON - East St. Louis ran its record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference with a 54-7 win at Alton. Alton is 2-3 and 0-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

East St. Louis Tyler Macon threw for five touchdown passes and led the Flyers offense. Macon passed for 336 yards and was 14 of 18 with no interceptions. The Flyers also ran for 3 touchdowns.

The only score for Alton came with 1:04 remaining in the third quarter when Andrew Jones threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Javion Morgan.

Next week Alton goes on the road to play 3-2 O'Fallon Panthers.

More like this: