EAST ST. LOUIS - Tryphena Cason, principal of Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary School in East St. Louis, passed away recently, leaving a significant legacy in the community she served. Cason devoted more than a decade to School District 189, working as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal, where her leadership was marked by compassion, vision, and a commitment to excellence.

During the 2023–2024 school year, Cason guided Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary to achieve the highest one-year increase in the Illinois State Board of Education summative designation score across the district, improving by nearly 28 points. This achievement reflected her relentless focus on student success.

Superintendent Arthur R. Culver praised Cason’s contributions, saying, “As a proud and passionate member of the East St. Louis School District 189 community, Mrs. Cason led with heart, leaving a profound and lasting legacy in the lives of the students, families, and colleagues she served.” He extended condolences on behalf of the Board of Education and the district to Cason’s family, friends, students, and staff during this time of loss.

In response to her passing, the district’s Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Team has been on-site at Dr. Katie Harper Wright Elementary to provide compassionate, in-person support to students and staff during summer school. The district is also connecting individuals with grief counseling and mental health resources to ensure ongoing assistance.

The East St. Louis School District 189 emphasized that the well-being of its students, staff, and families remains a top priority as it supports the community through this difficult period.

