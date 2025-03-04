EAST ST. LOUIS — Students from the East St. Louis School District 189 showcased their musical talents during the district's Black History Program, held recently at a local venue. The event featured a live performance by the orchestra students, who played "Favorite Song" under the guidance of their instructor, Rosalind Rogers.

The performance was part of the district's efforts to celebrate Black History Month, providing students an opportunity to engage with cultural themes through music.

The program is aimed to highlight the importance of Black history and its impact on the community.

"These talented strings students did an amazing job," the East St. Louis School District said in a statement. "The performance was well-received, with attendees expressing appreciation for the students' hard work and dedication."

The event underscores the district's commitment to fostering artistic expression and cultural awareness among its students.

