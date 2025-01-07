EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 has announced the opening of a community Warming Center at Mason/Clark Middle School that started at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, and continues through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

The East St. Louis School District said this initiative aims to provide shelter from the extreme cold conditions affecting the area.

Located at 5510 State St. in East St. Louis, the Warming Center is designed to offer relief for those seeking protection from the harsh winter weather. However, officials emphasized that the center is not intended to serve as a day-care facility for children, the elderly, or individuals who cannot care for themselves.

Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, the Executive Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships for the district, stated, “You are welcome to seek shelter from excessive cold conditions at Mason/Clark Middle School.”

In addition to the opening of the Warming Center, the district announced that there will be no school on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, due to the winter weather. However, scheduled high school basketball games will proceed as planned, including the East St. Louis at Edwardsville High boys basketball game at 7:30 p.m.

East St. Louis District maintenance and operations personnel were expected to report as determined by their administrator. It is important to note that the non-attendance days on Jan. 6 and 7, 2025, will need to be made up before the end of the school year.

