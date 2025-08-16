EAST ST. LOUIS — Residents with outstanding warrants or in need of record expungement or sealing can access free legal and social services Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at the T.A.K.E. Center.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the T.A.K.E. Center, located at 1798 Summit Avenue in East St. Louis. Organizers aim to provide convenient access to resources that assist with clearing criminal records and addressing warrants.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re bringing the resources to you, don’t miss your chance to get your record cleared up and connect with people who want to help,” event organizers said.

In addition to legal assistance for expungement and warrant issues, attendees can receive free haircuts, clothing, mental health support, insurance guidance, and enjoy live entertainment.

The event is hosted by a coalition of local organizations including The Chosen Ones (ESTL), Land of Lincoln Lawyers, CSSJ, OBK, Pure Living, T.A.K.E Center, I Am ESL The Magazine, Muhammad Mosque 28B, Primerica, and Empire 13.

For more information, individuals can contact Gloria at 510-229-6661, Earl at 314-799-8822, or Rick at 618-550-8563.