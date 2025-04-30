EAST ST. LOUIS - Calvenita Brock of East St. Louis is seeking community support to cover funeral expenses for her daughter, Kelsey Elem, 25, who was fatally shot in St. Louis County on April 24, 2025. Martino Lewis, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. The incident took place in the 5800 block of Grace Avenue in Affton.

Brock said her daughter was killed around 11:15 p.m. on April 24 after a fight with a friend escalated, resulting in the friend shooting Elem in the head.

“Life was at its best for my daughter because she was comfortably loving her life,” Brock said. “I was so pleased with the way that my daughter was enjoying life that was taken away way too soon.”

With no life insurance or financial resources to cover funeral costs, Brock has organized a fundraiser to help with the expenses.

“We were not ready nor prepared for death or funeral expenses,” she said. “I am in need of the money to do so and I'm praying and needing help to do so. Please help me to help put my daughter away and may the Father bless you for your help.”

Donations made to the fundraiser are protected to ensure the funds are used for their intended purpose. The community is encouraged to contribute to assist Brock in arranging a proper funeral for her daughter.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

