EAST ST. LOUIS - Rosie Rochelle, a single mother from East St. Louis, is seeking support through a GoFundMe campaign for her infant son, Ace, who was born with a rare condition known as Radial Ray. The condition affects the development of Ace’s arms, hands, and feet, presenting unique challenges for the child and his family.

Radial ray anomalies comprise a large spectrum of upper limb anomalies which range from partial radial hypoplasia to complete radial aplasia, deficiency of the radius, radial hemimelia with or without accompanying deficiency of the thumb bones.

The fundraiser, launched by Rochelle, aims to cover ongoing medical visits, therapies, and support needs for Ace. Additionally, the campaign seeks to raise awareness about Radial Ray and other rare conditions.

Rochelle-Ace is also working to expand her small brand, Rosie & Ace, which focuses on love, healing, faith, and hope through baby products, emotional support bracelets, and empowering messages for families facing similar challenges.

“As a single mom, I’m doing everything I can to raise awareness, provide for my kids, and build something meaningful from our story,” Rochelle said.

The mission of Rosie & Ace includes helping other mothers, children with disabilities, and families navigating difficult circumstances by creating products, books, and content designed to inspire acceptance and resilience.

Rochelle emphasized the importance of community support and said that contributions of any amount make a difference. She also encouraged sharing the campaign to help spread the message that “Different is a Superpower.”

The fundraiser remains active as Rochelle continues her efforts to provide for Ace and advocate for families affected by rare disabilities.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

