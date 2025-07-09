EAST ST. LOUIS - Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis and the St. Clair County Transit District have selected MetroBus Stop #13101 – located in the retail corridor of East St. Louis in front of Walgreens at 2510 State Street – for its next Transit Stop Transformation Project. The stop is served by MetroBus #1 – State and Main and MetroBus #8 – Alta Sita, which connects 47% of all transit riders in St. Clair County to shopping destinations, places of employments, four Metro Transit Centers and other destinations. The site will be transformed into a colorful, user-friendly space that cultivates community, promotes safety and further increases ridership. Transit riders, area residents, elected officials and other stakeholders are encouraged to weigh in on the types of enhancements they would like to see at the site by completing a short online survey at www.cmt-stl.org by August 30, 2025.

Public input will play a key role in the development of initial design concepts to be created by the St. Louis-based architecture firm Trivers, which has been selected for project design. The design concept will be presented for public review this fall. Public engagement will aid in the finalization of design. Construction will commence shortly thereafter with the project expected to be completed in Spring 2026.

“These projects are community-based initiatives,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “Local feedback is imperative to delivering a project that reflects the needs, wants and pulse of the community. We thank everyone in advance for their help.”

This will be the fifth Transit Stop Transformation Project in St. Clair County. To date, $750,000 has been invested to complete a total of seven transformations throughout the bi-state region, including the MetroBus Stop in Maplewood, the MetroBus Stop at 13th and Gravois Avenue in Soulard, the Emerson Park and 5th & Missouri Transit Centers in East St. Louis, the Fairview Heights Transit Center in Fairview Heights, the Belleville Transit Center in Belleville, and the North Hanley Transit Center in North St. Louis County. Each has transformed spaces that individuals once merely passed through en route to their next destination into valuable community amenities. There has been more than $35 million in additional investment finalized or in the works around these sites, underscoring the value of placemaking and its lasting benefits for communities.

“These are small infrastructure projects helping to make a big difference in the respective communities – because transit matters,” added Cella.



To learn more about the Transit Stop Transformation Projects completed to-date, visit https://cmt-stl.org/transit-stop-transformation-projects/. To learn more about the work of CMT or to access the online survey, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit is the St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization. Established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis, CMT’s mission is focused on championing, challenging, encouraging and advocating for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve quality of life. To help support this mission, the organization works to develop ridership programming, transform spaces around transit stops, help secure local and federal transit funding, serve as a strong and effective voice on transit-related issues and opportunities, and ensure safe, convenient, user-friendly and affordable access to the area’s integrated public transportation system. To learn more, visit www.CMT-STL.org or follow the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

AARP in St. Louis

AARP in St. Louis is the local connection for AARP - the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age. Locally this is done through virtual & in-person engagement opportunities, legislative efforts on the local, state and federal level, educational resources, and volunteer opportunities. Advocating for and supporting efforts that contribute to creating a lifelong community is at the core of what we do in the St. Louis region. www.aarp.org/stlouis

About St. Clair County Transit District

The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) was founded in 1981 and contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 MetroLink stations and 13 MetroBus routes and with Southwestern Illinois College to offer paratransit services as well as on-demand, micro transit via the SCCTD Flyer in seven communities. SCCTD has also established and maintains the ever-evolving MetroBikeLink System of interconnecting trails and bike paths that seamlessly connect to six Metro Transit Centers – linking individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, trails and other destinations throughout the bi-state region. To learn more, visit www.SCCTD.org or follow the District on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

