EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police arrested Jamal L. Wilson, 42, of East St. Louis on a first-degree murder charge following the fatal stabbing of a woman in her apartment last week.

On Sept. 27, 2025, Illinois State Police Special Agents were called by the East St. Louis Police Department to investigate a homicide at an apartment in the 3200 block of State Street.

The victim, 38-year-old Shanika S. Barbee of East St. Louis, was found stabbed inside her residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

Following an investigation by ISP and East St. Louis police officers, Wilson was identified as a suspect. The case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, which filed first-degree murder charges against Wilson on Sept. 29. He is currently being held pending further proceedings.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Under the law, defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

