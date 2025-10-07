ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE – An East St. Louis man faces several charges in two felony cases, including one case of kidnapping and burglary and another of home invasion, domestic battery, and more.

Carl G. Parker, 41, of East. St. Louis, was charged in two felony cases filed in Madison County on Oct. 1, 2025.

In the first case, Parker was charged with aggravating kidnapping (a Class X felony), residential burglary (a Class 1 felony), and criminal trespass to residence (a Class 4 felony).

On Sept. 22, 2025, Parker allegedly deceived or enticed a 9-year-old child to “go from one place to another with the intent to secretly confine that person against his will,” according to charging documents. He also reportedly burglarized an Edwardsville residence while the home’s occupants, including the juvenile kidnapping victim, were present.

According to the state’s petition to deny Parker’s pretrial release from custody in the kidnapping case, the victim reported that her 9-year-old grandson “had been forcibly taken from her home for a short time, then eventually returned to his mother” while she was out of town.

The juvenile’s mother told authorities she often stayed with Parker in Alton while her children, including the kidnapping victim, usually stayed with her grandmother. After Parker and the child’s mother got into an argument, she decided to stay at her mother’s house with the children before Parker “arrived unprompted.”

While the child’s mother hid to avoid Parker, he reportedly entered the residence without permission, woke the child up, drove them a short distance away from the house, then contacted the child’s mother by phone. After the mother responded by phone, asking Parker to bring her son home, Parker then returned the child.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the second case, Parker was charged with one count each of home invasion (a Class X felony), his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony), and criminal damage to property (a Class A misdemeanor). Parker allegedly committed these offenses on the same date as those from the first case, on Sept. 22, 2025.

Parker is accused of knowingly entering an Alton residence without authority while knowing the home was occupied, then striking the occupant in the face with a closed fist, causing bruising to the victim. Parker was additionally charged with knowingly damaging the victim’s iPhone 13 cell phone.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed another petition to deny Parker’s pretrial release from custody in this second case. According to the petition, officers responded to a reported battery and contacted the victim at the hospital, where she was “found to have bruising to her face and red marks on her neck.” She later identified her assailant as Parker.

“She stated that they argued by phone, then he arrived dressed in camouflage strangled her and struck her in the face,” the petition states.

In addition to the victim’s injuries, officers also observed signs of forced entry to the door of the victim’s residence. License Plate Recognition cameras and surveillance video from a nearby gas station reportedly confirmed Parker’s identity and location in the area at the time.

Parker was later interviewed and allegedly “admitted to arriving in camouflage clothing, saying that he went to the victim's residence, but denied ever seeing her.”

The kidnapping case against Parker was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, while his home invasion case was presented by the Alton Police Department. Parker has been ordered remanded to jail pending a hearing on the state’s petition to keep him detained.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: