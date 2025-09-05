EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis Junior Flyers Middle School baseball team achieved a 6-2 victory over Waterloo, marking its seventh consecutive win and bringing its overall season record to 7-1.The team’s continued success this season has drawn praise from East St. Louis School District 189 officials, who highlighted the players’ hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship these boys have shown all season long,” the district said. “Your effort and teamwork continue to inspire us all. Congratulations, Junior Flyers!”

The team’s performance reflects a strong start to the season as they maintain momentum in their pursuit of post-season play.