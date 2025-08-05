SPRINGFIELD —Today, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced $983,750 in grant funding has been awarded to four grantees through the Illinois Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program. The Illinois EECBG Program supports municipalities and counties with the development of strategic energy or climate action plans, as well as energy efficiency audits and publicly owned building upgrades. Illinois’ EECBG program was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“The steps being taken by grantees are meant to help communities across Illinois design, update, and finalize their comprehensive energy plans,” said Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings. “These plans will help maximize energy reduction and Return on Investment, enable better selection of advanced, location-specific technologies, and enhance resilience to future grid demands.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The final round of the EECBG Program funding has been awarded to the following recipients for the implementation of energy efficiency audits and projects in publicly owned buildings.

City of Carbondale (Jackson County) - $250,000

City of East St. Louis (St. Clair County) - $235,000

Village of Richton Park (Cook County) - $250,000

Crawford County - $248,750

In total, the Illinois EPA has awarded $2,820,832 to fifteen municipalities and counties across Illinois to advance local energy planning and improve building energy efficiency and resiliency, specifically in areas of environmental justice concern. Grantees have worked to set up project teams and identify and engage with local stakeholders and are in the process of collecting data to understand baseline information on their community’s energy use.

Previously announced recipients:

For more information about Illinois EPA Office of Energy programs and opportunities, please visit https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/energy.html, sign up for notices through the Office of Energy ListServ, or call 217-785-8841.

More like this: