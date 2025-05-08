Imani Dyson, an East St. Louis Senior High teacher.

EAST ST. LOUIS — During Teacher Appreciation Week, East St. Louis School District 189 has recognized Imani Dyson, an 11th-grade English teacher at East St. Louis Senior High School, for her dedication to student learning and instructional excellence.

The district highlighted Ms. Dyson in its Teacher Appreciation Spotlight, noting her collaborative approach and use of data to guide her teaching methods.

Assistant Principal Delicia Ferrell praised Ms. Dyson, saying, “Ms. Dyson is collaborative and uses data to drive her instruction. Her classes are always engaging and rigorous, and she encourages her students to be independent thinkers.”

The East St. Louis School District expressed gratitude for Ms. Dyson’s efforts in creating a classroom environment where students are challenged, supported and inspired.

The recognition reflects the district’s commitment to honoring educators who contribute to shaping strong and thoughtful learners.

Thank you to Imani Dyson for your work as a teacher!

