EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis Senior High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2024, following a social media threat that referenced potential violence at the school. The East St. Louis School District reported the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement.

“The district is working closely with local law enforcement and all students are safe as classes are continuing,” the district stated. “The safety and security of our school community remains our highest priority. We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our students, staff and parents at this time. Law enforcement will remain on-site to support the safety of our campus.”

In a related incident, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) issued an e-Lert the same day, indicating that SIUE Police had received information about a possible threat. “As a precautionary measure, we secured (locked down) the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus in East St. Louis,” SIUE noted.

“More will be relayed as this situation develops,” the university concluded in the e-Lert.

Authorities are actively investigating both threats and maintaining a heightened security presence to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Further updates are expected as the situation progresses.

Cahokia High School has also announced it is sheltering in place after receiving a social media threat.

