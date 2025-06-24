EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis pitcher Jarvis Spearman dominated the first round of the Illinois High School Association baseball playoffs with a 13-strikeout no-hitter in a 10-0, five-inning victory over Cahokia.

Spearman's pitching feat was the first no-hitter in East St. Louis baseball history.

The game took place earlier in the month, showcasing Spearman’s skill on the mound and drawing praise from his head coach, Maurice Scott. Scott described Spearman as “a student of the game” and expressed confidence that the pitcher will continue to develop at the collegiate level.

“Jarvis has been steady all year, and he was exceptional on that day against Cahokia,” Scott said. “He has tremendous potential.”

Beyond his athletic ability, Scott highlighted Spearman’s character and leadership off the field.

“He has been a leader with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and had a grade-point average over 3.0,” the coach said. “He is an exceptional kid.”

Scott also noted the positive impression Spearman made during his official visit to Arkansas Baptist.

“The coach was very ecstatic about him when he went for his official visit. He is a ‘diamond in the rough,’” Scott said. “Playing a varsity schedule in the Southwestern Conference, which is arguably the best conference in the state of Illinois, he just continued to improve. The coaches in the Southwestern Conference have said he has good stuff on the mound and will be able to play at a higher level.”

