EAST ST. LOUIS — After 33 years of dedicated service, Vanessa Huffman, an elementary teacher with East St. Louis School District 189, is retiring in 2025.

Throughout her career, Huffman has been recognized for her commitment to fostering a love of learning and supporting student growth.

Huffman’s classroom has been described as a place of growth, joy, and discovery where students feel empowered.

The East St. Louis School District has highlighted her passion for education and her lasting impact on the community she served.

“Her impact will continue to shine through the many lives she has touched over the years,” the district said in a statement honoring Huffman’s retirement.

East St. Louis School District 189 expressed gratitude for her 33 years of excellence, compassion, and service, wishing her a retirement filled with relaxation and celebration.

