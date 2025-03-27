EAST ST. LOUIS - Briana Morales, an educator at Bush Alternative in East St. Louis School District 189, has been nominated for the 2024-2025 LifeChanger of the Year Award, an honor that recognizes exceptional K-12 educators and school employees who significantly impact students' lives.

The announcement was made on Thursday by East St. Louis School District 189, highlighting Morales' dedication to excellence, leadership, and positive influence in education.

The LifeChanger of the Year Award is a national recognition, with only 17 individuals selected each year from across the country. The award aims to celebrate those who inspire and transform the educational experience for their students.

Morales' nomination has drawn attention to her commitment to fostering a supportive and effective learning environment.

The East St. Louis School District community has expressed pride in her recognition, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging educators who make a difference in the lives of their students.

As the award process continues, the district encourages support for Morales, who embodies the qualities celebrated by the LifeChanger of the Year initiative.

