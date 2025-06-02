EAST ST. LOUIS — After 25 years of dedicated service, Larry Sorrell is retiring from East St. Louis School District 189, where he has been recognized as a passionate and inspiring teacher.

Sorrell’s career, spanning a quarter-century, has been marked by his commitment to student success and his genuine care for each learner.

Known for sparking curiosity and guiding students with patience, Larry has empowered countless individuals through knowledge and encouragement.

“Sorrell has been a pillar of excellence in the classroom,” the district said in a statement celebrating his retirement. “He has left an unforgettable mark on our schools and in the hearts of all who had the privilege to learn from him.”

East St. Louis School District 189 expressed gratitude for Sorrell’s wisdom and mentorship, noting his role in shaping the future one student at a time.

The district wished him well as he begins his retirement.

