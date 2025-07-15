EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis officials say the city is no longer among the most dangerous cities in the country, reflecting a decline in crime amid ongoing challenges faced by other U.S. cities grappling with violent offenses.

The East St. Louis Police Department issued a statement expressing gratitude for the crime decrease in the city: "We want to thank our dedicated and hardworking officers. We want to thank the outstanding assistance we receive from outside agencies."

The Illinois State Police have also played a role in the crime decrease in East St. Louis with a partnership with the city police.

A recent analysis of crime data highlights the 10 most dangerous cities in the United States, ranked by homicide rates and other violent crimes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Explore USA released a list that ranked St. Louis, Mo., top of the list with a homicide rate of 66 per 100,000 residents, followed by Memphis, Tenn., and Baltimore, MD.. Other cities in the top 10 include Detroit, Mich.; Little Rock, Ark.; Milwaukee, Wisc.; New Orleans, La.; Stockton, Calif.; Kansas City, MO., and Cleveland, Ohio.

St. Louis faces challenges with rising juvenile crime. Memphis is experiencing an increase in homicides, with nearly 400 recorded in 2023, compounded by a shrinking police force.

Baltimore continues to struggle with distrust between law enforcement and residents, hindering crime reduction efforts.

Detroit reports significant gang violence and drug-related issues but has seen a recent decline in homicides due to collaborative police initiatives.

New Orleans has made strides in reducing crime by up to 34% in 2024 but remains challenged by poverty and social inequality. Kansas City grapples with a record number of homicides in 2023.

The East St. Louis Police Department also issued a thank you for their help in the drop off the Dangerous Cities List "to our amazing community. We are a growing police department and look forward to seeing what the future holds."

More like this: