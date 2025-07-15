East St. Louis Drops From Most Dangerous City List In U.S., St. Louis Tops On Chart
EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis officials say the city is no longer among the most dangerous cities in the country, reflecting a decline in crime amid ongoing challenges faced by other U.S. cities grappling with violent offenses.
The East St. Louis Police Department issued a statement expressing gratitude for the crime decrease in the city: "We want to thank our dedicated and hardworking officers. We want to thank the outstanding assistance we receive from outside agencies."
The Illinois State Police have also played a role in the crime decrease in East St. Louis with a partnership with the city police.
A recent analysis of crime data highlights the 10 most dangerous cities in the United States, ranked by homicide rates and other violent crimes.
Explore USA released a list that ranked St. Louis, Mo., top of the list with a homicide rate of 66 per 100,000 residents, followed by Memphis, Tenn., and Baltimore, MD.. Other cities in the top 10 include Detroit, Mich.; Little Rock, Ark.; Milwaukee, Wisc.; New Orleans, La.; Stockton, Calif.; Kansas City, MO., and Cleveland, Ohio.
St. Louis faces challenges with rising juvenile crime. Memphis is experiencing an increase in homicides, with nearly 400 recorded in 2023, compounded by a shrinking police force.
Baltimore continues to struggle with distrust between law enforcement and residents, hindering crime reduction efforts.
Detroit reports significant gang violence and drug-related issues but has seen a recent decline in homicides due to collaborative police initiatives.
New Orleans has made strides in reducing crime by up to 34% in 2024 but remains challenged by poverty and social inequality. Kansas City grapples with a record number of homicides in 2023.
The East St. Louis Police Department also issued a thank you for their help in the drop off the Dangerous Cities List "to our amazing community. We are a growing police department and look forward to seeing what the future holds."
