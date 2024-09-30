EAST ST. LOUIS 56, O'FALLON 0: Kendrick Lyons was five-for-eight passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ronnie GoMiller, while Larevious "Fresh" Woods ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns and Amir Tillman had 101 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as East Side won 56-0 over O'Fallon at OTHS Panther Stadium.

The top-ranked team in Class 6A, the Flyers also got 39 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Ahmad Coleman as East Side built a 34-0 first-quarter lead, taking a 41-0 lead at halftime.

The Flyers are now 5-0, while the Panthers fall to 0-5.

East St. Louis hosts Belleville West at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, and O'Fallon travels for a 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, contest at O'Fallon.

